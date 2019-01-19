DC Baramulla reviews progress under Ayushman Bharat

Baramulla, January 18:
To review the preparedness of Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) campaign in the district, an action plan was finalized in a meeting of District Task Force (DTF) under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner, Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash held here Friday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba, Chief Medical Officer Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo, Deputy Chief Education Officer, DSP HQ Baramulla Javeed Gilani, District Immunization Officer, Dr Shabir Ahmad Pathan, Nodal Officer ISM Dr Reyaz Ahmad Khan and various other concerned officers were present in the meeting.
A thorough discussion was held over all sorts of arrangements that have been put in place for the successful campaign in the district next month. It was given out that under the IPPI Programme in the district all the children below the age of 5 years are being covered. It was informed that 160185 children will be immunized across district Baramulla under the Pulse Polio Immunization Program.
The meeting was informed that 863 vaccination booths have been set up across the ten blocks of the district. 1746 teams consisting of 3380 team members including Health workers, ASHA workers and ICDS workers will be deployed across the district. Besides, supervisors have also been put in place throughout the district. Transit camps for railway stations and Bus Addas and mobile teams have also been constituted for the purpose. It was also informed that Masjid committees will be involved for the purpose of announcements regarding the pulse polio campaign.
While stressing upon the officers for efficient coordination and cooperation, the DDC said that the effective Pulse Polio Programme should be carried in the district and all children under 5 years of age should be covered under the programme.
Meanwhile, DDC convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the progress under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.
Speaking on the occasion, DC directed the concerned officers to speed up the pace of work and ensure completion of targets within one week. He also directed for organizing awareness camps in remote and far-flung areas to mobilize people so that the benefits of the scheme could reach to the deserving. The people have also been asked to visit their respective common service centres (CSC) for registration and generate golden cards.