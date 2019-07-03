About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Baramulla distributes 18 scooties among specially-abled persons at Sopore

 District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today distributed 18 scooties among the specially-abled persons of Sopore constituency during a function organized by the Social Welfare Department at Dak Bungalow.
The official spokesperson said the scooties have been distributed as a move to empower the specially-abled persons so that they can live in a society with dignity and honor.
Speaking on the occasion, DDC hailed the efforts of the social welfare department towards socioeconomic welfare of different sections of the society. He said that specially-abled persons constitute an important component of our society, besides terming their empowerment necessary for social stability and equilibrium. He also reiterated the administration’s commitment towards their welfare and rehabilitation and said that every possibility will be explored in this regard.
Meanwhile, DDC also interacted with the beneficiaries who put forward their grievances and demands. DDC assured them that their demand shall be fulfilled in a time-bound manner.

