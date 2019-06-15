DC Baramulla chairs DLSCC meet

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

4 appointments, Rs 12 lakh sanctioned among Militancy victims

A meeting of District Level Screening Cum Co-ordination Committee (DLSCC) was today held under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Baramulla, Dr. G N Itoo.

A total of 15 cases were taken up, out of which 10 cases were cleared. Out of the 10 cases, 04 cases were cleared for appointment, 02 death cases were cleared for ex-gratia relief among which Rs 2 lakh were sanctioned where as 03 cases were cleared for cash compensation among which Rs 4 lakh each were sanctioned. Moreover, 01 case was referred to the GAD for want of clarification and permission for re-examination and 05 cases were deferred on the occasion.

The eligibility including qualification of the applicants was also taken into account while deciding the appointment cases. The Reports from Police, CID and Army were thoroughly discussed while deciding the cases. All the necessary guidelines as per SRO-43 were also kept in view. Meanwhile, Re-verification and dependent certificates in some cases were sought during the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Mohammad Ahsan Mir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Mohammad Rafiq, Accounts Officer Showket Ahmad Khan and various Officers form Police, Army and CID attended the meeting.