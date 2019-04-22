DC Bandipora suspends two PDD engineers

April 22, 2019 | RK Correspondent

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Mirza on Monday suspended two engineers after they failed to comply the orders, putting J&K Bank examination aspirants in trouble when they got stuck in an anti -PDD protest by villagers at Ashtengoo Bandipora.

Mirza suspended Assistant Engineer PDD Bandipora Abdul Majeed Ganie and Rajinder Singh Raina JE PDD after they failed to reach Ashtengoo Bandipora where people early Monday staged anti-DD protest.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner's Office both the officers were suspended for dereliction of duties and forcing many JK Bank job aspirants to face difficulties on reaching exam centres.

Both the officers were attached to the office of Assistant Commosiner Revenue (ACR) Bandipora. ACR will inquire into the matter and charge sheet suspendees, the order reads.