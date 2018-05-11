DC Bandipora suspends three doctors

‘They were found absent from their duties’
‘They were found absent from their duties’
Bandipora:
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora on Thursday suspended three doctors of District Hospital for remaining absent from duty without approval.
Reports said that on the directions of DC Bandipora, Khursheed Ahmad Sanai, a team of officials led by ACR Bandipora, Hameeda Akhter conducted surprise visit to District Hospital Bandipora and found three officials absent from their duties unauthorizedly.
“The employees were immediately put under suspension. The suspended employees include two Gynacolgists and one opthalmologist. They were identified as Dr Shufugta opthalmologist, Dr Yasmeena Gul Gynacolgist, Dr Nadihaya Yousuf Gynacolgist,” official order reads.
DC Bandipora said that strict action would be taken against the employees for remaining absent from their duties.
He also directed the concerned official to insure attendance of the employees.