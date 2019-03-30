DC Bandipora suspends 4 teachers for violating MCC

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora on Saturday suspended four teachers for violating model code of conduct.

According to an order a complaint was received by Media Certification and Monitoring Committee against three teachers namely Azharudin Lone of Badugam (ReT at Grathnalla), Mohammad Yousuf Khan of Khaspat (RRT Khanmohalla) and Showkat Hussain Sheikh (teacher GMS Pahlipora Malangam) for having violated MCC and were placed under suspension pending enquiry.

Meanwhile, in a separate order the DC Bandipora who is also District Election Officer, suspended Ghulam Qadir (ReT Primary School Kudhara, Bandipora). A complaint was filed by Sarpanch of Kudhara against Qadir for remaining absent from duties and instead campaigning for a local political outfit.

Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora has been asked to conduct inquiries into the two cases.