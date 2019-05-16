DC Bandipora stresses on promoting eco-friendly adventure tourism in distt

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza on Wednesday called for promoting eco-friendly adventure tourism in Bandipora district stating that the topography of Bandipora represents a mix of beautiful mountains and streams offering tremendous potential for developing scenic and adventure tourism.

According to the official spokesperson Mirza said this while reviewing the tourism sector in Bandipora district. The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Wullar –Mansbal Development Authority, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, Assistant Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Shariq Ahmad Lone, Tourism Officer Bandipora, Officers of Wullar Conservation & Management Authority (WUCMA), Assistant Director Floriculture, Assistant Director Labour and Employment and other senior officers of the district.

DC Bandipora the district has huge potential of adventure tourism keeping in view the landscape, number of trekking routes, streams and rivers for rafting besides avenue for other water sports activities in Wullar lake.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the officers to come up with a plan to revive the trekking routes of the district so that the adventure tourism can be promoted in the district. He said Bandipora has a lot of tourism potential and there is scope for all activities, including trekking, mountain biking, angling and white water rafting, which need to be promoted.

He said eco-friendly adventure tourism is need of the hour as it not only provides a new option for adventure lovers to test their adrenaline rush at various adventure destinations in the district, but also helps in uplifting the socio-economic status of the local population by providing them new employment options.

Mirza said the activities will give a flip to the tourism sector in the district and will provide tremendous job opportunities to the locals.

The meeting discussed threadbare the progress of various developmental projects and several state and central sponsored schemes and also discussed the bottlenecks that hinder the smooth implementation of these projects.