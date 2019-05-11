About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Bandipora reviews working of Revenue dept

 District Development Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza convened a meeting of Revenue Officers to take stock of working and performance of the department.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sumbal, Tehsildar Headquarters, Tehsildar Bandipora and other senior officers of the department besides Patwaris, Naib-Tehsildars.
The meeting discussed threadbare various issues pertaining to the Revenue Department including digitization of land records, various measures towards removal of encroachments on state/Kahcharai land, status of writing of Jamabandi, status of writing of Girdawaris, attestation of pending mutations, conducting of Girdawari Rabi and submission of Goshwara-jinswara, distribution of pass books, inspection of Patwar Khana and report of karguzari, availability of patwaries in the field and ban on conversion of agriculture land.
The DDC stressed on the Revenue officials to make frequent visits to their respective areas to keep check on encroachments and also asked Naib-Tehsildars to hold special mutation camps in their respective areas every week besides completing Jamabandi. He further stressed for timely disposal of revenue cases, regular camps in villages with mobilization of field functionaries for resolving issues of residents and on spot delivery of services as per PSGA.
DDC Bandipora further urged the officials to expedite the process of digitization and work with extra zeal to complete the digitization process at earliest. He said the aim of digitization is to modernize management of land records, minimize the scope of land/property disputes, enhance transparency in the land records and facilitate guaranteed conclusive titles to immovable property.
During the meeting, officials also discussed the progress of anti-encroachment drive. DC Bandipora directed the officials to adopt zero-tolerance for the encroachments.

 

Latest News

Admit cards, roll number slips to be treated as Travel Passes: Div Com

Admit cards, roll number slips to be treated as Travel Passes: Div Com

May 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Anti-Corruption Bureau launches tech-savvy initiatives to combat corru ...

Anti-Corruption Bureau launches tech-savvy initiatives to combat corru ...

May 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Large quantity of drugs seized in last 9 month in Ramban: Police

Large quantity of drugs seized in last 9 month in Ramban: Police

May 10 | Agencies
Man dies after being hit by shooting stone in Gund Ganderbal

Man dies after being hit by shooting stone in Gund Ganderbal

May 10 | Umar Raina
New report shows 41 million displaced by conflict, tensions

New report shows 41 million displaced by conflict, tensions

May 10 | PTI/AP
Governor Malik for SVC, ACB to work without fear, favours

Governor Malik for SVC, ACB to work without fear, favours

May 10 | Agencies
Result of 12th standard Annual Regular Jammu div to be announced today

Result of 12th standard Annual Regular Jammu div to be announced today

May 10 | Rising Kashmir News
UN official calls for civilians, NGOs protection in Afghanistan

UN official calls for civilians, NGOs protection in Afghanistan

May 10 | RK Web News
Landmine explosions in Afghanistan claims nine lives

Landmine explosions in Afghanistan claims nine lives

May 10 | Agencies
Govt forces arrest three in Budgam

Govt forces arrest three in Budgam

May 10 | Agencies
TIME magazine portrays PM Modi on its international edition

TIME magazine portrays PM Modi on its international edition

May 10 | Press Trust of India
Weatherman predicts rainfall for next 5 days in JK

Weatherman predicts rainfall for next 5 days in JK

May 10 | RK Online Desk
J&K Bank to meet next week to raise Rs 1,600 crore in current fiscal

J&K Bank to meet next week to raise Rs 1,600 crore in current fiscal

May 10 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir highway remains closed for 2nd day

Kashmir highway remains closed for 2nd day

May 10 | Agencies
Ayodhya case: SC extends time till Aug 15 for mediation process

Ayodhya case: SC extends time till Aug 15 for mediation process

May 10 | Press Trust of India
Police recovers dead body from Jhelum in Pampore

Police recovers dead body from Jhelum in Pampore

May 10 | Javid Sofi
Sopore shuts after local militant killed in Shopian gunfight

Sopore shuts after local militant killed in Shopian gunfight

May 10 | RK Online Desk
Qureshi, Swaraj to attend SCO ministerial meet in Kyrgyzstan: Report

Qureshi, Swaraj to attend SCO ministerial meet in Kyrgyzstan: Report

May 10 | RK Online Desk
Militant killed in brief gunfight in Shopian village

Militant killed in brief gunfight in Shopian village

May 10 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Bandipora reviews working of Revenue dept

              

 District Development Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza convened a meeting of Revenue Officers to take stock of working and performance of the department.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sumbal, Tehsildar Headquarters, Tehsildar Bandipora and other senior officers of the department besides Patwaris, Naib-Tehsildars.
The meeting discussed threadbare various issues pertaining to the Revenue Department including digitization of land records, various measures towards removal of encroachments on state/Kahcharai land, status of writing of Jamabandi, status of writing of Girdawaris, attestation of pending mutations, conducting of Girdawari Rabi and submission of Goshwara-jinswara, distribution of pass books, inspection of Patwar Khana and report of karguzari, availability of patwaries in the field and ban on conversion of agriculture land.
The DDC stressed on the Revenue officials to make frequent visits to their respective areas to keep check on encroachments and also asked Naib-Tehsildars to hold special mutation camps in their respective areas every week besides completing Jamabandi. He further stressed for timely disposal of revenue cases, regular camps in villages with mobilization of field functionaries for resolving issues of residents and on spot delivery of services as per PSGA.
DDC Bandipora further urged the officials to expedite the process of digitization and work with extra zeal to complete the digitization process at earliest. He said the aim of digitization is to modernize management of land records, minimize the scope of land/property disputes, enhance transparency in the land records and facilitate guaranteed conclusive titles to immovable property.
During the meeting, officials also discussed the progress of anti-encroachment drive. DC Bandipora directed the officials to adopt zero-tolerance for the encroachments.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;