DC Bandipora reviews working of Revenue dept

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza convened a meeting of Revenue Officers to take stock of working and performance of the department.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sumbal, Tehsildar Headquarters, Tehsildar Bandipora and other senior officers of the department besides Patwaris, Naib-Tehsildars.

The meeting discussed threadbare various issues pertaining to the Revenue Department including digitization of land records, various measures towards removal of encroachments on state/Kahcharai land, status of writing of Jamabandi, status of writing of Girdawaris, attestation of pending mutations, conducting of Girdawari Rabi and submission of Goshwara-jinswara, distribution of pass books, inspection of Patwar Khana and report of karguzari, availability of patwaries in the field and ban on conversion of agriculture land.

The DDC stressed on the Revenue officials to make frequent visits to their respective areas to keep check on encroachments and also asked Naib-Tehsildars to hold special mutation camps in their respective areas every week besides completing Jamabandi. He further stressed for timely disposal of revenue cases, regular camps in villages with mobilization of field functionaries for resolving issues of residents and on spot delivery of services as per PSGA.

DDC Bandipora further urged the officials to expedite the process of digitization and work with extra zeal to complete the digitization process at earliest. He said the aim of digitization is to modernize management of land records, minimize the scope of land/property disputes, enhance transparency in the land records and facilitate guaranteed conclusive titles to immovable property.

During the meeting, officials also discussed the progress of anti-encroachment drive. DC Bandipora directed the officials to adopt zero-tolerance for the encroachments.