DC Bandipora reviews progress of CSS in Power sector, directs to meet deadlines

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Tuesday directed the officials of the Power Development Department to complete the electrification of un-electrified habitations at earliest besides updating the current infrastructure including transmission lines.

According to the official spokesperson he said this while reviewing the implementation of several centrally sponsored schemes including DDUGJY, IPDS, RGGVY-II, PMDP and Saubhagya. The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik, AdditionalDistrict Development Commissioner Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Joint Director Planning Imitiyaz Ahmad, Superintending Engineer EM&RE Cricle Ganderbal, Superintending Engineer Project Circle North, Executive Engineers and other senior officers of the district.



Threadbare discussion was held on the implementation of several centrally sponsored schemes. The officers discussed various issues and bottlenecks that hinder the implementation of these schemes and several issues were resolves on spot while directions were passed for resolution of several other pending issues.



