DC Bandipora inaugurates volleyball referee clinic

Bandipora:
District Volleyball Association Bandipora is conducting 4-day Volleyball Referee Clinic program, which was inaugurated by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Dr. Shahid Iqbal (IAS) on Saturday at S.K Satidum Bandipora.
The clinic program which is the first of its kind in Kashmir is organized with an aim to impart training about latest trends, techniques and expertise to the referees so as to train them on professional lines. The clinic will also cover theory as well practical aspects of the game in depth.
Almost 60 participants from Physical Education, Police Departments and Senior Volleyball players are participating in this clinic.
The camp will be conducted under the course Director, Rameshwar Singh Chauhan, an international volleyball referee of Volleyball Federation of India who is also selected as referee from India for the upcoming Asian Games 2018.
On this occasion, General Secretary of VAJK briefed about VAJK's activities with special reference to Bandipora.
“State Volleyball Championship for boys and girls, State Senior Men Volleyball Championship in the years 2014 and 2017 were conducted hassle free. Keeping in view of the potential of the game the office bearers of the Association decided to hold the current clinic,” he said.
It was also said that Saqlain Tariq an international Volleyball Player from Poonch is currently representing Indian Volleyball team contingent under-21 in BRICS Games at South Africa. Tariq has already represented India as Captain under-14 in Sri Lanka in 2014.
DDC revealed that as many as 51 play grounds are built in the district at cost of Rs 1.30 crore. He also assured his full cooperation to the organisers for promotion of all games in general and volleyball in particular.
Amongst dignitaries SSP Bandipora, Chief Executive officer VAJK and Associate Secretary VFI, Kuldip Magotra, and Executive Member of the Volleyball Association of J&K, Mohammad Tariq besides members of Volleyball fraternity also graced the function.
The camp is being organized by District Volleyball Association Bandipora under the aegis of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir.