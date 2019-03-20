DC Bandipora inaugurates Job Mela at SK Stadium

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Urges youth to become job provides instead of job seekers

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Shabaaz Ahmad Mirza Tuesday inaugurated a day long job Mela at Sher –e-Kashmir Sports Stadium Bandipora in which hundreds of educated unemployed youth participated.

The Mela was organised by District Employment and Counselling Centre Bandipora in collaboration with various private and public sector undertakings including corporates involved in UDAAN Scheme, besides line Departments under National Career Project.

Mirza said the Job Mela was aimed at providing on spot training cum placement to the job seekers. The DDC went around the stalls established by different institutions including JKEDI, Agriculture, Handicrafts, Handloom, Industries, Sheep Husbandry, Floriculture, KVIB, Horticulture, Health, UDDAN and Youth Development Forum to inspire the educated unemployed youth towards developmental and welfare schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC appreciated the concerned department for organizing job fair at district headquarter and stressed for organising more such Fairs at tehsil and sub division level also so that more and more youth could get necessary training and counseling regarding establishing of income generative units.

Mirza stressed upon the youth to develop an entrepreneurial mindset and instead of running after public sector jobs, if youth with industrial skills can start their own venture, they can not only provide job to themselves but to many others. He urged the officials to apprise the students about entrepreneurship and narrate them the success stories of successful entrepreneurs so that they are attracted towards it. He said there are numerous schemes in state and central sector that can help the youth for a start up so that she/he provides job to others instead of seeking job from the government

DC urged the officers to sensitize the visitors at the Job Mela about modern challenges so that they are ready to face it in future and also stressed on the teachers to apprise students about other professions as well so that they can showcase their talent as not every student is made for engineering or medical.

He stressed upon the educated unemployed youth to come forward and take the benefits from the Employment generating schemes devised by the Government from time to time. He said self employment is the only way to tackle the unemployment problem.

During the Mela 2418 educated unemployed youth registered themselves in various sectors and line departments including Industries, Handicrafts, Handloom, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.

On the occasion DDC Bandipora also released a book “Compendium of Schemes” that will act as a ready reckoner and logistic booklet for students and unemployed youth and various other institutions.

Assistant Director Employment and Counseling Shabnum Arif Mir besides other District officers of all Line Departments were present on the occasion.