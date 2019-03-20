About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Bandipora inaugurates Job Mela at SK Stadium

Urges youth to become job provides instead of job seekers

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Shabaaz Ahmad Mirza Tuesday inaugurated a day long job Mela at Sher –e-Kashmir Sports Stadium Bandipora in which hundreds of educated unemployed youth participated.
The Mela was organised by District Employment and Counselling Centre Bandipora in collaboration with various private and public sector undertakings including corporates involved in UDAAN Scheme, besides line Departments under National Career Project.
Mirza said the Job Mela was aimed at providing on spot training cum placement to the job seekers. The DDC went around the stalls established by different institutions including JKEDI, Agriculture, Handicrafts, Handloom, Industries, Sheep Husbandry, Floriculture, KVIB, Horticulture, Health, UDDAN and Youth Development Forum to inspire the educated unemployed youth towards developmental and welfare schemes.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC appreciated the concerned department for organizing job fair at district headquarter and stressed for organising more such Fairs at tehsil and sub division level also so that more and more youth could get necessary training and counseling regarding establishing of income generative units.
Mirza stressed upon the youth to develop an entrepreneurial mindset and instead of running after public sector jobs, if youth with industrial skills can start their own venture, they can not only provide job to themselves but to many others. He urged the officials to apprise the students about entrepreneurship and narrate them the success stories of successful entrepreneurs so that they are attracted towards it. He said there are numerous schemes in state and central sector that can help the youth for a start up so that she/he provides job to others instead of seeking job from the government
DC urged the officers to sensitize the visitors at the Job Mela about modern challenges so that they are ready to face it in future and also stressed on the teachers to apprise students about other professions as well so that they can showcase their talent as not every student is made for engineering or medical.
He stressed upon the educated unemployed youth to come forward and take the benefits from the Employment generating schemes devised by the Government from time to time. He said self employment is the only way to tackle the unemployment problem.
During the Mela 2418 educated unemployed youth registered themselves in various sectors and line departments including Industries, Handicrafts, Handloom, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.
On the occasion DDC Bandipora also released a book “Compendium of Schemes” that will act as a ready reckoner and logistic booklet for students and unemployed youth and various other institutions.
Assistant Director Employment and Counseling Shabnum Arif Mir besides other District officers of all Line Departments were present on the occasion.

 

Latest News

JRL calls shutdown tomorrow against Rizwan custodial death

JRL calls shutdown tomorrow against Rizwan custodial death

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
APSCC reiterates demand for fresh probe into Chattisinghpora killings

APSCC reiterates demand for fresh probe into Chattisinghpora killings

Mar 19 | Agencies
ED attaches 13 assets in alleged funding against Salahuddin

ED attaches 13 assets in alleged funding against Salahuddin

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Centre misusing NIA to target Kashmiris: Soz

Centre misusing NIA to target Kashmiris: Soz

Mar 19 | Agencies
Woman jumps into river in Srinagar, rescued by passerby

Woman jumps into river in Srinagar, rescued by passerby

Mar 19 | Agencies
Increment only after students enrolled in Govt Schools, states Jammu C ...

Increment only after students enrolled in Govt Schools, states Jammu C ...

Mar 19 | Agencies
Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered in Srinagar

Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered in Srinagar

Mar 19 | Agencies
60-year-old man crushed to death by train in Kashmir

60-year-old man crushed to death by train in Kashmir

Mar 19 | Agencies
Police arrest 2 bovine smugglers in Kathua

Police arrest 2 bovine smugglers in Kathua

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Spontaneous shutdown, clashes in Awantipora against youth

Spontaneous shutdown, clashes in Awantipora against youth's custodial ...

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
GoI

GoI's 'repressive approach' forces Kashmiri youth to take up arms: Meh ...

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Police, magisterial probe launched in Pulwama youth

Police, magisterial probe launched in Pulwama youth's custodial death

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Pulwama youth

Pulwama youth's custodial death 'unacceptable': Omar

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll rises to 89 in Indonesia floods

Death toll rises to 89 in Indonesia floods

Mar 19 | AP/Press Trust of India
Pak SC to hear Sharif

Pak SC to hear Sharif's bail appeal on medical grounds

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Youth dies in Police custody in Srinagar

Youth dies in Police custody in Srinagar

Mar 19 | Javid Ahmad
Cleric among 11 detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

Cleric among 11 detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

Mar 19 | Javid Sofi
Terrorist behind mosque attacks will face

Terrorist behind mosque attacks will face 'full force of law': NZ PM

Mar 19 | AFP/Press Trust of India
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani, Akhnoor

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani, Akhnoor

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
UN received 259 sexual exploitation, abuse allegations in 2018: report

UN received 259 sexual exploitation, abuse allegations in 2018: report

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
BJP

BJP's Sawant sworn in as Goa CM

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
IUST postpones exams scheduled today

IUST postpones exams scheduled today

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Bandipora inaugurates Job Mela at SK Stadium

Urges youth to become job provides instead of job seekers

              

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Shabaaz Ahmad Mirza Tuesday inaugurated a day long job Mela at Sher –e-Kashmir Sports Stadium Bandipora in which hundreds of educated unemployed youth participated.
The Mela was organised by District Employment and Counselling Centre Bandipora in collaboration with various private and public sector undertakings including corporates involved in UDAAN Scheme, besides line Departments under National Career Project.
Mirza said the Job Mela was aimed at providing on spot training cum placement to the job seekers. The DDC went around the stalls established by different institutions including JKEDI, Agriculture, Handicrafts, Handloom, Industries, Sheep Husbandry, Floriculture, KVIB, Horticulture, Health, UDDAN and Youth Development Forum to inspire the educated unemployed youth towards developmental and welfare schemes.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC appreciated the concerned department for organizing job fair at district headquarter and stressed for organising more such Fairs at tehsil and sub division level also so that more and more youth could get necessary training and counseling regarding establishing of income generative units.
Mirza stressed upon the youth to develop an entrepreneurial mindset and instead of running after public sector jobs, if youth with industrial skills can start their own venture, they can not only provide job to themselves but to many others. He urged the officials to apprise the students about entrepreneurship and narrate them the success stories of successful entrepreneurs so that they are attracted towards it. He said there are numerous schemes in state and central sector that can help the youth for a start up so that she/he provides job to others instead of seeking job from the government
DC urged the officers to sensitize the visitors at the Job Mela about modern challenges so that they are ready to face it in future and also stressed on the teachers to apprise students about other professions as well so that they can showcase their talent as not every student is made for engineering or medical.
He stressed upon the educated unemployed youth to come forward and take the benefits from the Employment generating schemes devised by the Government from time to time. He said self employment is the only way to tackle the unemployment problem.
During the Mela 2418 educated unemployed youth registered themselves in various sectors and line departments including Industries, Handicrafts, Handloom, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.
On the occasion DDC Bandipora also released a book “Compendium of Schemes” that will act as a ready reckoner and logistic booklet for students and unemployed youth and various other institutions.
Assistant Director Employment and Counseling Shabnum Arif Mir besides other District officers of all Line Departments were present on the occasion.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;