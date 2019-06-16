DC Bandipora flags off bike rally to Gurez valley

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Aimed at promoting adventure tourism potential of Bandipora district

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Shahbaz Mirza Saturday flagged-off a bike rally from Mini Secretariat Bandipora to Gurez valley.

The group comprising of 40 bike riders from different district of the state including bikers from Indonesia are participating in this event and will make their 85 Km long journey through Razdan Top.

The Motorcycle run through the Gurez road is a big manoeuvre towards the promotion of adventure tourism of Jammu and Kashmir in general and district Bandipora in particular.

The rally is organised by a motorcyclists club Legend Riders Bandipora in collaboration with the District administration Bandipora and the Department of Tourism. The aim of organising the rally is to boost the adventure tourism in the district.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of the local youth in highlighting the tourism potential of the district and asked them to be the brand Ambassadors of the tourism of the district.

He said the administration will provide every possible support to the youth of the district in showcasing their talent in different sports. He also said that efforts are being made to highlight the potential of tourism in Bandipora district and various projects are in pipeline that will give flip to the tourism sector in the district.

He invited the people yo visit Bandipora this summer to have a variety of attractions including Wullar, Gurez, Authwatto besides other scenic beauties and avenues for adventure tourism. He said a guest house was recently inaugurated at Authwatto for the accomodation of tourists. He said for facilities are coming up for the convenience of the visitors.

He said the district has many tourist spots viz Tragbal, Wullar Lake, Hapatnar, Tulail, Sirender, Athwatoo, Buthoo, and Krisilpati. Besides the shortest trekking route to mount Harmukh. He said the tourism department is soon going to organize promotional events to highlight such tourist destinations.

President Legend Riders Bandipora Suhail Rather said that the main objective of the event is to promote adventure tourism in the state particularly in Bandipora district. He thanked the District administration Bandipora and Department of Tourism for lending their support to make the rally successful.

Among others who were present include SSP, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tajamul, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Chief Planning Officer Bandipora Imtiyaz Ahmad, Assistant Director Tourism, Deputy Inspector General BSF BB Sidra Commanding Officer 14RR Parnav Joshi, Town Commander Major Aman, Nodal Officer Khelo India Peerzada Khursheed Ahmad Shah.