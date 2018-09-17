DC Bandipora finalises special development plan for Tulail

Residential accommodation to be constructed for doctors, lecturers posted in the area
Rising Kashmir NewsBANDIPORA, SEPTEMBER 16:
District Development Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Sunday finalised special sectoral development plan for remote forward area of Tulail in Gurez.
The developmental plan was finalized at a meeting convened by the DDC to take a holistic review of the progress of developmental works in the border area.
Joint Director Planning, SE PDD, SE Mechanical, SE PWD, SDM Gurez, Executive Engineers of PHE, Power, PDD, Commander BRTF, CMO, CEO, CAO, CAHO, DSHO, other district and sectoral officers, and sub-divisional officers attended the meeting.
A comprehensive plan was devised and funds provided for critical infrastructural gaps in Tulail and providing essential services during the winter season. District Administration sanctioned a Loader worth Rs 85 Lakhs for snow clearance for keeping Gurez-Tulail-Chakwali road open during winter. Another road clearance machine will be spared for inner link roads.
In order to strengthen Education and Health sectors in Tulail it was decided to initiate construction of residential accommodation for Doctors and Lecturers posted in the area. Pre-engineered structures will be constructed through PWD. Meanwhile, it was decided that DDC office will release a special grant of Rs 28 Lakh for repair and restoration of 10 schools at Buglinder, Saradaab, Baduaab, Badugaam, Gujran, Angiokote, Zaidgy, Kilshey, Dangithal and Hussangam. Six playfields to be constructed a cost of Rs 18.27 Lakh were also approved for Baduaab, Sheikhpora, PTL, Burnoi and Kashpat areas.
In view of damaged pipes an amount of Rs 30 Lakh was sanctioned for replacement in Tulail and additional grant of Rs 10 Lakh was sanctioned for restoration of supply lines. The meeting also approved 600 solar lights to be installed at a cost of Rs 70,000 each to cover all families. Distribution network and functioning of GenSet based power supply was also reviewed and it was decided to project maintenance requirement for current year. Electrification of Chitta Pani, Marnu, Safaidaab, Satni, Sikandarpora, Busgay, Check beyant, Jarijosh, Refugee, Shakri Gaon, Sudi Kilshey, T Kilshey, Korashipora, Manz Gund, SARADAB, Gund Gulsheikh, Malangam and Abdullan has been taken up and is under progress which is slated to be completed shortly.
The issue of improvement in Bandipore-Gurez-Tulail-Chakwali road was also discussed. In view of land acquisition delayed since last 8 years it was decided to proceed for PNC and obtain NOC from Home Department. BRO assured for blacktopping of Bandipore-Gurez stretch by October 2019 and remaining part of Gurez-Tulail road for which land issues are being resolved and material requirement for construction being aided by the district administration.
The DDC directed the district officers for effective touring of remote Gurez, Bagtore and Tulail blocks frequently and to monitor implementation of decisions regarding developmental works.