DC Bandipora finalises Muharram arrangements

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad Thursday chaired a meeting of concerned officers to finalise arrangements for upcoming Muharram.



On the occasion, a threadbare discussion was held regarding the arrangements put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the religious activities and it was given that special arrangements have been made because of the present circumstances emerged due to COVID-19 outbreak.



Speaking on the occasion, DC stressed upon the concerned officers to make adequate arrangements concerning uninterrupted power and water supply in the Shia dominated areas.



The PDD authorities were directed to ensure High Mast lights/ Halogen Bulbs and LEDs are in place at all important places and besides ensuring generator sets are installed at identified locations, they were also directed to ensure that street lights are fully functional.



The DC directed the Municipal authorities to fumigate all the vital locations viz Imam Baras, shrines and masjids. He also directed the health authorities to make adequate arrangements and organize special camps for distributing face masks, sanitizers and immunity-boosting medicines.



Dr Owais directed the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to ensure adequate supply and prompt distribution of ration, and LPG. Regarding firewood, the SFC department has been directed to dump the required quantity of firewood at already identified locations as per past practice.



He directed the heads of all the departments to work in coordination and make a viable mechanism so that the devotees may not face any inconvenience.



The meeting among others was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr Bashir Ahmad Lone representatives of prominent Shia Anjumans, besides officers of R&B, PDD, PHE all Tehsildars, all EOs and other concerned officials.

