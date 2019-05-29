DC Bandipora conducts tour of Gurez

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza today conducted an extensive tour of various villages of Gurez valley to review developmental projects and and public services.

While chairing a meeting of officers at Dawar and Tulail, the DDC obtained first information about the status of work on various developmental projects initiated in the area. He directed the officers to expedite the work so that the projects are completed within the set deadline.

He said the Gurez valley has a limited working season owing to the weather conditions, therefore, the work needs to be expedited to meet the deadlines. He stressed for improving the healthcare services and regular monitoring of stock position of essential commodities. He also directed for regular market checking to keep a check on the overpricing.

The DDC inspected the ongoing works in Govt Degree College, Indoor Sports Complex, Engineering Complex, Guest House, Govt Degree College, Industrial Training Institute and various Roads & Bridge projects. He also inspected the land identified for Govt Degree College Tulail.

Enroute Gurez and Tulail, DDC Bandipora visited several villages and interacted with the general public at Dawar, Markote, Chorwan, Badwan Barnai, Kildhey Payeen, Zadigy, Purana Tulail, Dangithal, Bagtore, Kanzalwan and Kuragbal.

On the occasion, locals apprised about several issues and grievances and sought their early redressal. He issued on-the spot instructions to the officers to address the burning issues on priority. He also directed the officers to pay field visits regularly to address the issues of locals.