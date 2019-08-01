DC Bandipora conducts extensive tour of Gurez Valley

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of Gurez valley to review developmental projects and public services.

The DDC held an interaction with public representatives including Sarpanchs and Panchs.

While chairing a meeting of officers at Dawar, the DDC obtained first hand information about the status of work on various developmental projects initiated in the area. He directed the officers to expedite the work so that the projects are completed within the set deadline.

He said the Gurez valley has a limited working season owing to the weather conditions, therefore, the work needs to be expedited to meet the deadlines. He stressed for improving the road connectivity, healthcare services and regular monitoring of stock position of essential commodities.

DC Bandipora reviewed the status of inner links in Gurez including Achoora road, Tulail Road, Chorwan Road, Keelshai road and other important links. He stressed on expediting the work so that the projects can be completed before the onset of winters in valley.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the education scenario of Gurez valley and stressed on minimizing the dropout rate. He asked the officers to study the dropout rate of Gurez and come up with solutions to check the drop out rate of students especially of girl students. He asked the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gurez to personally monitor the process.

He also directed to improve the infrastructure in Schools and reviewed the facilities being provided in schools.

Later the Deputy Commissioner also interacted Sarpanchs and Panchs of the Gurez Sub-Division. The representatives apprised about several issues and grievances and sought their early redressal.

Mirza issued on-the spot instructions to the officers to address the highlighted issues on priority. He also directed the officers to pay field visits regularly to address the issues of locals. He said the funds have been released to the Panchayat institutions and the works shall be taken up by the approval of the Panchayats.