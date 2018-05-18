DC Bandipora, CEO at loggerheads over non-performance in edu sector

Secretary asks DESK to submit detailed report to initiate further action in matter
Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora:
Charging Chief Education Officer (CEO) of lethargy and negligence on part of official duties Deputy Commissioner Bandipora has sought disciplinary action against the officer (CEO). Following the DC’s communication both the officer DC and CEO are at loggerheads the former have accused later of non-performance and nonseriousness while sought through the probe of proceedings initiated against him.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Secretary Education Jammu and Kashmir Government have sought a detailed report from Director School education to initiate further action in the matter.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Khurseehd Ahmed Sanie last week recommend for disciplinary action against Chief Education Officer Bandipora. Deputy Commissioner Bandipora vide an official communication No: DDC/Bpr/2018/621-24 addressed to Commissioner Secretary propose disciplinary action against the Chief Education Officer who according to the Deputy Commissioner is habitual of ignoring the important meetings listed to discuss education scenario in the district.
The official letter was sent to the government against the officer after he failed to attend a meeting scheduled on 7th May at Mini Secretariat Bandipora.
The letter reads “Chief Education Officer Bandipora is unauthorizedly absent from his duties on 7th May 2018”
Surprisingly CEO during a telephonic conversation with Deputy Commissioner has said that he was not aware of the strike call announced by Join Resistance Leadership (JRL) on 7th May.
“ ..... The excuse in reason submitted by the said officer that he was not aware of the strike call was given by APHC and as such got struck in Srinagar, was not found satisfactory” reads the letter addressed to Commissioner Secretary Education.
In view of above, it is recommended that the disciplinary action as warranted under rules for absence be initiated against the said officer, further reads the letter
The cold war between Deputy Commissioner and Chief Education Officer reached a flashpoint when CEO reportedly hired some teacher who managed to issue a press release alleging DC of ignoring the CEO’s communication.
CEO Bandipora Javid Munishi seeking thorough probe into proceeding initiated by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora said that the tried a lot to reach office but couldn’t make as the raod was closed near Cheewa following massive stone pelting.
“I have failed to understand why action was sought against, the proceedings initiated should be thoroughly probed,” CEO Javid Munshi told Media at his office.
Deputy Commissioner refuted the charges. “ I have informed the administrative department about the non-seriousness of CEO, it is the third instance when he(CEO) skipped the meeting, “Deputy Commissioner told Rising Kashmir
“The action followed only when I find CEO preferring home rather his duties, there is massive mismanagement which prevents CEO attending the meetings,” DC said.
Surprisingly the written communication submitted by CEO to DC office contradicts his telephonic conversation. The said officer has mentioned ill health as the cause of non-attending the meeting while in his telephonic conversation mentioned in DC ’s letter he(CEO) has cited ignores about strike call as the reason of not attending the meeting.
CEO in his letter No/ CEO/BPR/Estt/815 dated 07-05-2018 addressed to Deputy Commissioner Bandipora for sanction of one day states that he was not feeling well and cannot attend the meeting today.
“As per telephonic message received from . Munshi Mohammad Javed Chief Education Officer Bandipora is not feeling well and cannot attend office today on 07-05-2018. Accordingly, I have been directed to submit his one-day casual leave for the favor of information and further course of action at your kind end please, reads the letter addressed to DC from through CEO office Bandipora.
Officials in DC office told Rising Kashmir that CEO letter reached DC office late after DC had communicated government about the officer.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Ahmed Sanie after ascertaining the case thoroughly said that there is a lot of contradiction in the verbal and written statement of the CEO, which demands strong action.
“The dereliction of duties on part of any officer will not be tolerated, the officer is making a mockery of the ethical code,” DC said,
Commissioner Secretary Education JK Government Farooq Ahmed Shah told Rising Kashmir that he has asked Director School Education Kashmir to submit the detailed report so that further action can be initiated.
“I have asked DESK to submit a detailed report to initiate further action in the matter," Shah told Rising Kashmir.