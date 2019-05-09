DC Bandipora asks PDD officers to ensure scheduled power supply

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza on Wednesday convened a meeting of officers to review power scenario in the district.

The official spokesperson the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Executive Engineer PDD and other senior officers of the district were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, DDC Bandipora directed the officers of JKPDD to ensure scheduled power supply to consumers in the district especially during Sehri and Iftar times. The meeting discussed threadbare several issues relating to the power sector.

He enjoined upon the engineers of PDD to ensure better power supply to the consumers and adhere to the curtailment schedule of power supply in letter and spirit. He urged officers to gear up the field staff to keep a vigil on the HT/ LT lines besides the transformers so that the people will not face any inconvenience.

He also urged the people to cooperate with the administration by using the electricity judicially. He said though he has asked the officers to act tough against the illegal use of electricity especially hooking, however, the civil society is also duty bound to avoid illegal usage of electricity in their respective places and report the same to the district administration. He said the overloading is the prime reason for frequent power curtailments and appealed the people to cooperate with the district administration in this regard so that scheduled power supply can be provided to the people.



