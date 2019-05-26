About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
DC Anantnag visits Yatra transit camps at Qazigund

Anantnag, May 25: The Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir today visited Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra transit camps at Mirbazar and Walnut Factory in Qazigund and took stock of the arrangements being put in place for the smooth conduct of the Yatra 2019.
The DC was accompanied by ADC Anantnag, ACR Anantnag, CMO Anantnag, SDM Dooru, SE Hydraulics, Tehsildar Anantnag, AD FCS&CA Anantnag, Executive Engineers of PHE & R&B and other concerned officers.
The DC took a detailed review of the arrangements put in place at the transit camps regarding accommodation, drinking water supply, uninterrupted power supply, medicare arrangements, sanitation, Fire & Emergency Services, besides provision of adequate ration and other essential commodities.
The DC directed the concerned officers to make proper arrangements for solid waste disposal before the commencement of the Yatra. He stressed upon the maintenance of cleanliness and effective sanitation within the camp areas so that the pilgrims do not face any inconvenience during the course of Yatra. He directed for proper drainage and maintenance of the lawns at both the places to ensure the free movement of the Yatries, besides construction of adequate number of toilets and pathways. He stressed to ensure uninterrupted power supply & water supply at both the camps, besides other required facilities. The DC further directed all the concerned to ensure all facilities in place before the commencement of the Yatra.

 

 

