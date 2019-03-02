DC Anantnag visits various offices at Qazigund

Anantnag, March 01:
District Development Commissioner Anantnag Khalid Jahangeer visited various offices at Qazigund to take stock of their functioning.
He was accompanied by ACD Anantnag, Executive Engineer PHE Division Qazigund, BDO Qazigund and other Officers.
The DDC inspected different sections of the Emergency Hospital Qazigund and directed the concerned to ensure round the clock availability of the doctors, paramedical staff and medicine in order to provide better healthcare facilities to the general public. He interacted with the patients and attendants to enquire about the availability of various healthcare facilities.
The DDC also visited the PHE Division Office Qazigund and directed the concerned Executive Engineer for repairing of the approach road to the PHE Office Complex and beautification of the surroundings.
The DDC further directed the concerned to provide safe drinking water facilities to the residents of New Colony Lavdoora Qazigund by the mid of May 2019. He also visited BDO Office Qazigund.
Later the DDC visited newly established Women’s Degree College Lavdoora Qazigund and directed the concerned for the renovation of the college building and beautification of the college premises.
Later, the DDC directed the department to focus on rural sanitation, construction of rural infrastructure, construction of Panchayat Ghars, concrete interior lanes in villages, construction of vermicompost units.
The ADC Anantnag informed the meeting that out of the 12098 works taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 162 crore during the current fiscal, 10223 works were completed. An expenditure of Rs 60.22 crore has been booked against the released amount of Rs 65.66 crore.
Similarly, under MG NREGA convergence plan, 375 works have been identified for which Rs 823.42 lakhs have been earmarked for the current financial year. These works are related to Education, ICDS, Sericulture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. An expenditure of Rs 2.78 crore has been made upto the end of February, 2019. Against a target of 49.50 lakh man-days, 44.50 lakh man-days have been generated in the district.
The meeting was also informed that under PMAY, 3217 cases were sanctioned in the district out of which 1st installment has been made in favour of 2213 beneficiaries, 2nd installment in favour of 1511 beneficiaries and 3rd installment in favour of 229 beneficiaries. An amount of Rs 23.91 crore has been transferred through DBT to the beneficiaries.
The DDC directed the RDD Department for immediate completion of ongoing works under PMAY and construction of playfields to involve the youth in sports activities. He also directed to prepare plan for construction Anganwadi Centres in consultation with ICDS Department and ensure the completion of under progress works within 20 days to achieve cent percent target.
The meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning, DPO & BDOs of all blocks of the district.