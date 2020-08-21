DC Anantnag visits Larkipora, reviews progress of work on bridge

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Anantnag Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Thursday visited Larkipora to take stock of the ongoing construction work on the bridge being constructed on Brengi Nalla at Larkipora.



The DDC directed the concerned Engineers of R&B Division Qazigung to speed up the work and complete the construction work by November 2020.



The DDC also directed the R&B department to construct the shed of the Geology and Mining department nearby on available state land.



The DDC also paid a surprise visit to various offices at Larkipora including BDO office, Agriculture Extension Office and PHC to check the attendance of the officers and officials.



He directed all the employees to ensure smooth functioning of offices, maintaining social distance and usage of face masks.



During the surprise visit, DDC suspended one Doctor of PHC and three officials of Agriculture Extension Office, Larkipora for unauthorized absence from duty.

