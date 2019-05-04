DC Anantnag visits educational, health institutions in Shangus, Chittergul blocks

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Khalid Jahangir Friday made an extensive visit of Shangus and Chittergul blocks of the district to take the stock of the availability of basic amenities including power supply, drinking water, healthcare facilities, and sanitation.

The official spokesperson said the DC also visited High School Nowgam and interacted with students. During the inspection the DC also reviewed the M&RE works at Pingwan, Shangus, Charpora and Panchalthan.

DC Anantnag also visited CHC Shangus & Chittergul where he inspected various health institutions and took stock of the medicare facilities being provided to the patients. On the occasion, various deputations met the DC and apprised him various issues confronting them.

Getting an update on the status of ongoing work on water supply scheme at Shangus village, the DC directed the PHE Engineers to ensure that the work is completed at an earliest so that that the locals could be provided with the portable drinking water.

He also directed Block Development Officer (BDO) Shangus to install dustbins on the roadside and in interior Shangus village and to ensure sanitation of the village.

The Chief Medical Officer Anantnag, CEO, Xens of PMGSYM, PDD, AEE, R&B and officers from other departments were present during the visit.

