DC Anantnag takes stock of youth outreach programmes

Rising Kashmir NewsANANTNAG, JULY 28:
District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik, Saturday chaired a meeting to review the progress of District Task Force Committee of different departments involved in various youth activities like sports, cultural, art, drama, painting and other civic action programmes.
The DDC stressed upon all the officers and line departments to utilize the talent of the youth in various activities so that sports melas, cultural programmes, seminar and symposiums, awareness camps and painting completions can be held in the district.
He also directed ACD and DPO to ensure the participation of their field functionaries in sporting events of youth at the village level.
The meeting was attended by ADDC, ADC, ACD, DPO, BDOs and officers of the line departments.