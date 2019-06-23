DC Anantnag reviews Yatra arrangements

June 23, 2019 |

The District Development Commissioner Anantnag Khalid Jahangir today convened a meeting of officers to review the arrangements put in place for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2019.

The DDC Anantnag who is also Yatra Officer Anantnag from Pahalgam access directed the concerned departments including PDA, PHE, PDD, Municipalities of Anantnag, Aishmuqam, Seer, Qazigund, FS&CA and other agencies to ensure all the necessary arrangements are put in place for the smooth conduct of Yatra.

The meeting was attended by IG CRPF, DIG CRPF, SSP Anantnag, Director Health Services Kashmir, Chief Engineers of PDD, PHE, R&B, RTO Kashmir, Labour Commissioner, Deputy CEO, SASB and other district officers from concerned departments. He directed PDA to ensure completion of railing on vulnerable spots of the Yatra track from Chandanwadi to Holy Cave, installation of PSPs by PHE, installation of Latrine points, snow clearance from track, repairs and renovation of the track, dumping of essential commodities like; rice, LPG Cylinders, Choker, supply of firewood, GenSets, sanitation, healthcare and other required facilities at all transit camps and halting stations from Jawahar Tunnel to Holy Cave.

The officers were also directed to keep all arrangements ready as the road audit party will visit all the stations and will submit the status report to the Yatra officer Anantnag.

The meeting was also attended by ADC Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Khan, SEs of Hydraulic, PDD, CEO PDA, ACR Anantnag, SDM Pahalgam, AD, FS&CA, Assistant Labour Commissioner and other concerned officers.



