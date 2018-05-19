DC Anantnag reviews updation of land records

Anantnag, May 18:
District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik, Friday chaired a meeting to review the status of updation of revenue records in the district.
The DDC was informed that updation of Jamabandis and Girdawaris and scanning of land records for the purpose of digitization in all Tehsils of the district is apace.
The meeting also held discussions on land conversion, land acquisition, encroachment and migrant inventory.
The DDC instructed that awareness camps regarding mutation of properties and other related issues be organized in all Tehsils under the supervision of ACR Anantnag and concerned SDMs.
He added that conversion of land and encroachment is a grave issue and needs to be addressed on priority. He instructed the officers to constitute a task force comprising both seniors and juniors for early disposal of issues.
Malik also instructed the officers to maintain tour diaries and submit regular reports. He also called for making field functionaries accountable at the grassroots level for achieving the desired results.
The meeting was attended by ADC Anantnag, ACR Anantnag, SDMs, all Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars of the district.