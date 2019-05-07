DC Anantnag reviews progress of agricultural, allied sectors

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir today convened a meeting of officers to review the progress of Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

The DDC stated that Agriculture is the multi sectoral activity and requires collaboration at all levels. He added that concerned departments have to work in a coordinated manner and as a team unit to achieve the desired results.

Threadbare discussions were held about achievements, difficulties and bottlenecks in the sector. The DDC urged the officers that for the revival of agriculture sector, adoption of new initiatives and modern interventions are necessary. Agriculture development would lead to overall development and welfare of the people, he said.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning, Chief Agriculture Officer Anantnag, Chief Horticulture Anantnag, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Anantnag, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, AD Fisheries, Lead Bank Manager Anantnag and District Coordinator JKEDI.