DC Anantnag reviews functioning of Engineers’ SHGs

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag, Dec 27:
District Development Commissioner Mohammed Younis Malik, Thursday reviewed the functioning of the Self-Help Groups of Engineers (SHG) here at a meeting of the District Level Monitoring Committee.
The DC had a detailed review of the implementation of guidelines for Self Help Group of Engineers. He stressed upon the concerned to ensure that the scheme meets its objectives in all respects.
The DDC directed the concerned Executive Engineers and other officers to ensure that Self Help Groups of Engineers get their due share in the execution of developmental works and the works are executed as per guidelines laid down in the scheme. He stressed upon the concerned departments to identify various developmental works and ensure that 30 per cent of these works get done through SHG.
He stressed upon the representatives of SHG to complete the construction of their ongoing projects in the stipulated time period. Further, the SHG Groups were cautioned not to sublet the allotted works, else such groups shall face de-registration from the Scheme. Also, the SHG representatives were assured that their genuine grievances will be redressed well in time.
Among others the meeting was attended by ACD, Deputy Director Employment & Counselling, Exens of PHE Divisions Bijbehara & Qazigund, other concerned officers & officials, besides the representatives of Self-Help Groups of Engineers.