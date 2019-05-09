DC Anantnag reviews disaster preparedness

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Development Commissioner, Anantnag Khalid Jahangir Wednesday reviewed disaster preparedness in a meeting here at DC Office Anantnag.

The official spokesperson said the DDC directed for formulating department wise Disaster Management Plans and asked for feedback and suggestions about the already prepared District Disaster Management Plan.

He also reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness with regard to Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2019.

It was given out that rescue teams of SDRF, Police, Home guards, and local volunteers should remain available en-route to the Holy Cave. The DDC also directed for establishing Special Emergency Operations Centre at Pahalgam during the Yatra period.

The spokesperson said that the DDC instructed to undertake mock drills in educational and other institutions and involving all concerned departments including village and ward level committees. He stressed for community participation and greater involvement of local volunteers in handling the disasters. He further directed for fitting District Emergency Operations Centre, Sarnal with state of art equipment to ensure its 24*7 functioning including V-SAT communication and generator.

While reviewing the flood preparation, the DDC stressed for completing the audit of River Jhelum and other Nallas, identification & immediate strengthening of critical spots, zonation, sub-zonation, flood duty rosters and status of the functioning of dewatering pumps.

UEED Department was asked to expedite the work of ongoing dewatering pumps. He also stressed for keeping sufficient stocks of essential commodities and other facilities available at relief centres.

CMO Anantnag was directed to impart basic Life Support Training to all stakeholders. The DDC stressed for complete coordination & proper synergy among all the departments for combating any kind of disaster or natural calamity. He also stressed that the role of officers should be clearly spelt out to avoid any confusion or overlap in the activities undertaken for smooth rescue and relief operation.

The DDC also directed for preparing updated resource inventory, full proof communication plan, Disaster maps mentioning vulnerable areas, flood-prone and low-lying areas, vital installation, rivers & Nallas and relief centres.

The meeting was attended by ADC Anantnag, Joint Director Planning, SE PWD, SE ME&RE, CEO PDA, all SDMs, CMO Anantnag & other district officers.