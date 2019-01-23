DC Anantnag reviews arrangements for stranded passengers

Anantnag, January 22:
Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik along with ADC, Anantnag and other senior officers Tuesday visited National Highway to take stock of the situation, which has arisen due to snowfall.
The DC visited Disaster Management Centres at Levdora, Qazigund, Walnut Factory, Zig, Gulab Bagh and took stock of the arrangements put in place by various departments for the stranded passengers and Truck Drivers.
He was informed that all essentials including blankets, drinking water, rice, sugar, Kerosene Oil and LPG have been made available at all the designated Disaster Management Centres.
The DC directed the Tehsildar Qazigund to accommodate more than 150 stranded Truck Drivers in Disaster Management Centre, Qazigund and provide them with all kind of assistance, including heating arrangements. He also directed the PHE Department to arrange two water tankers for the stranded drivers from Damjan to Qazigund.
The Deputy Commissioner also directed Executive Engineer R&B Khanabal to provide accommodation to 25 people including 20 deaf and dumb children at Levdora who were on their journey to Jammu when they were stopped due to snowfall and closure of National Highway.
The DC also visited SDH, Bijbehara and Emergency Hospital, Qazigund to look into the Medicare facilities and patient care in the hospital. He visited various wards of SDH, Bijbehara and enquired about the Healthcare facilities and heating arrangements. The Medical Officers were directed to ensure round the clock functioning of hospitals and availability of medicines, doctors, and Paramedical staff.
The Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag also visited Tehsil Office, Dachnipora and Khovripora to assess the snow clearance from the main and approach roads and directed the Mechanical Engineering Department to ensure clearance of all roads.