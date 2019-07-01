DC Anantnag inspects Yatra transit camps, reviews arrangements

July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir, today visited Yatra transit camps established at Mirbazar, Walnut Factory Qazigund and Lower Munda in the district to take stock of arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

On the occasion, DC Anantnag took a detailed review of the arrangements put in place at the transit camps regarding accommodation, drinking water supply, uninterrupted power supply, healthcare, toilets, Sanitation, Fire and Emergency Services, besides provision of adequate ration and other essential commodities.

The DC was informed that all the facilities are in place, besides proper arrangements for solid waste disposal management have been ensured.

While reviewing arrangements, Jahangir stressed on the maintenance of cleanliness and effective sanitation within the camp areas so that the pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.

He directed for proper drainage and maintenance of the lawns at transit camps to ensure the free movement of the Yatris. He also directed to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply at the camps, besides other required facilities.