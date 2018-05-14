About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC Anantnag inspects SSB exam centres

ANANTNAG, MAY 13:

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik on Sunday made surprise visit to the various examination centres set up in the district in view of the conduct of SSB examination for general line teacher in the district.
According to an official, elaborate transport and security arrangements were put in place for conduct of transparent and peaceful examination.
Observers, Nodal officers and Magistrate were deployed on duty to monitor the examination process in all centers. Section 144 CrPC was also imposed around all examination centres of the district, the official added.

 

