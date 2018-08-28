About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC Anantnag inaugurates T-20 Super Cup-2018

Published at August 28, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

ANANTNAG, AUGUST 27:

Under Youth Outreach Programme, the District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik today inaugurated Anantnag T-20 Super Cup – 2018 at District Sports Stadium, Anantnag.
The DDC on the occasion said that 160 cricket teams of the district Anantnag are participating in the T-20 Super Cup. The District Cricket Forum, Anantnag is conducting the tournament which is being held at 7 venues of the district. The DDC assured the forum to provide cricket kits to all teams.
The ADC, Anantnag, Shabir Hussain Bhat and other officers and members of Forum were present on the inaugural function.

 

