DC Anantnag holds Public outreach programme at Dooru

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir today held Public Outreach Programme at Dooru Sub Division Anantnag to listen the grievances of the public.

Grievances pertaining to Power, Water, Road Connectivity, Healthcare, Education, Revenue, Social Welfare, Forest, Agriculture, Horticulture, Rural Development, Flood Control & Irrigation, Sanitation, Essential Commodities and other public grievances were discussed threadbare in the programme.

The DDC said that minimum power cuts will be ensured during Sehri and Iftar time, besides asked for judicious use of power by the public. He directed the SE PDD to charge public rationally as per the usage and refrain from arbitrarily charging. He also directed for preparation of DPR for construction of Power Grid at Qamar Verinag.

He directed the CMO Anantnag to rganize Village Health Nutrition Days on regular basis, assured availability of Gynecologist and specialists. He asked the CEO Anantnag to provide the details of the vacancies in the school education department so that needful is done.

Among others SDM Dooru, CEO Verinag Development Authority, Dy. SP Dooru, ACD Anantnag, SE PDD, CMO, CEO, CAHO, Dy Dir. FCS & CA, DPO, DSDO Anantnag, Tehsildars of Dooru & Verinag, Executive Engineers of PDD, PHE, R&B, PMGSY, I&FC, EO & President of MC Dooru – Veering, all the BDOs of the Dooru Sub Division, Panchs & Sarpanchs, representatives of Auqaf Committees and other officers were present in the programme.

