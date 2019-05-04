DC Anantnag flags off Inter-Distt Road Race

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir today flagged off provincial level Inter District Annual Road Race of Under (U) 14, U/17 and U/19 years boys from Sports Stadium Tikbagh Mattan Anantnag which culminated at Seer Hamdan.

More than180 students from10 Districts of Kashmir Division participated in the race.

Addressing the participants, the DDC laid stress on their active participation in Sports activities.

At the culmination of the race, a presentation ceremony was held at Girls Middle School Mattan Bala, where prizes were given out among the first three position holders.

Zonal Physical Education Officer Anantnag, ZPEO Mattan and ZPEO Bijbehara and other concerned officials from Department of Youth Services & Sports were present on the occasion.