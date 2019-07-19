DC Anantnag convenes MSME meeting

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Anantnag (DDC) Khalid Jahangir today convened a meeting regarding Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) with Consultant MSME Mir Altaf, GM DIC Anantnag, JD planning Anantnag, ADs of Handicrafts & Handloom, Principal Polytechnic College Anantnag, BDOs of all blocks and representatives from Lead bank Anantnag KVIB & JKEDI.

The DDC Anantnag during the meeting directed the BDOs to focus on identifying 100 beneficiaries from each block and making them aware about the kind of activities feasible in the particular block. He directed for providing skill development training to youths to encourage them for establishing employment generating units. He also asked for identification of venue for GST training to facilitate the business community in preparation of GST returns.

The consultant MSME emphasized upon the officers to identify the unemployed youth for imparting six week training programme in various sectors like Handicrafts, Handloom, Fisheries, Bee Keeping, Dairy, Sheep Rearing, Skill development and GST. He said that the honorarium for the trainees would be borne by the MSME. He stressed for establishment of income-generating units in the above said sectors for which 90% grant will be paid by the MSME. The trainees will be provided technical guidance, technology up-gradation, loan facilities and procurement/marketing facilities to avoid middleman ship.