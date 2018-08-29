DC Anantnag calls upon youth for active participation in sports

Rising Kashmir NewsANANTNAG, AUGUST 28:
District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik Tuesday chaired a meeting of officers of Rural Development Department and about 200 youth from all blocks of the district directly or indirectly involved in sports activities like Football, Volleyball, Cricket, Kabbadi and cultural activities under youth outreach programme.
The DDC on the occasion emphasized upon the youth to actively take part in sports activities. He also directed them to act as village level ambassadors for sports activities at grass root level and to submit feedback to the district administration regarding the problems being faced by the villagers. The DDC also asked the youth for making Disaster Management Committees at village level so that they can be equipped with material, equipment required for rescue purpose in case of any eventuality.
Most of the youth on the occasion put forth various demands and problems before the DDC, Anantnag. Most of the demands were related to construction of playgrounds, fencing and levelling of playgrounds, encroachment of government land, providing of sports kits, other financial and logistic support.
The DDC on the occasion directed the ACD and BDOs to look into the genuine demands of the youth.
The meeting was attended by all BDOs & other officers, officials of the Rural Development Department.