DBT ensures transparency, accountability: Dir Law Enforcement

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, JULY 25: -
To have a transparent and accountable system in fertilizer sector, Director Law Enforcement Agency J&K Abdul Rahim Samoon Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of senior officers of the department, representatives of the fertilizer companies, wholesale dealers and retailers of Kashmir Valley.
Director emphasized upon the dealers to adopt the direct benefit system on real-time basis, so that the end user, the farmers get benefited by the system.
He instructed the representatives, of different fertilizers companies for maintaining a fair and transparent system to run their business. Director warned the erring dealers that action under law will be initiated against those who are found guilty of any violation of fertilizer control order.
Joint Director Extension Kashmir Mohammad Iqbal Chowdary gave the instructions to the wholesale dealers to use RO module on real time basis so that dealer dispatch ID should reach the retailers on real time basis for dispatch of stocks and emphasis was laid for acknowledgement of stocks by retailers on real time basis.
It was further instructed that the demand of fertilizers raised to the different fertilizer companies should be made in advance as per the requirement received by retailers on a prescribed format.
The Joint Director Extension giving instructions to the companies/ whole sellers to update the retailers about the training programmes and latest proceedings of P.O.S. Instructions were also given to provide information of the dispatch of stocks to Chief Agriculture Officer and Joint Director Extension through the Enforcement agency.
Meeting was informed that 40 thousand Metric tonnes of fertilizers are shown in stocks and the retailers were instructed to check their stock position and liquidate their stocks through P.O.S machines.
Among others the meeting was attended by Dy. Director Law Enforcement Anil Kumar Nargotra, Akhil State coordinator DBT and other Officers of the enforcement wing.