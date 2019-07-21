Day-long workshop on clubfoot treatment held in Kashmir

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CURE International India Trust (CIIT) J&K Saturday held a day-long workshop at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Medical college hospital in Bemina here to train doctors in the treatment of clubfoot.

A statement from CIIT said noted orthopedic surgeons Dr Mathew Varghese and Dr Anil Mehtani delivered lectures and showed on spot demonstrations to raise awareness among the participant doctors ineffectively treating the clubfoot.

"Today was the fourth refresher training on Ponseti method of clubfoot management and we ran the program in collaboration with SKIMS," said Rubia Hamid, State Program Coordinator (CIIT) J&K. "Our experts Dr Mathew Varghese and Dr Anil Mehtani spoke about the spectrum of clubfoot deformity, Ponseti Method, Pirani clubfoot score, etc., besides holding practical sessions like casting on rubber foot models, practice scores on patients and casting on patients under supervision."

CIIT runs its program in J&K with a goal to eradicate disability caused by clubfoot. Currently, it runs six clinics in the state.

"We are smoothly running the program in the state and our clinics are functional at SKIMS Medical College Bemina, JLNM hospital Rainawari, Bone and Joint hospital, district hospital Anantnag, Government Medical College Jammu and Government hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu," Hamid said. "We have over 1200 children enrolled with us in the entire state to whom we are providing free treatment, besides free braces to the children with deformity."

According to CIIT over 150 children are born with clubfoot in India every day. The program aims to enlighten the public that clubfoot can be treated and neglected clubfoot leads to lifetime disability.

"The aim of our program is to dispel notions and myths around clubfoot and aware people that clubfoot can be treated completely," CIIT district program coordinator Anantnag said. "Clubfoot is a deformity present from birth that severely twists the foot downward and inward, making walking difficult or impossible. While it cannot be prevented, it can be corrected, and the treatment is inexpensive."

DPC Anantnag said at district level Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) refers patients to their clinic and provides them free of cost plaster.

"The credit for successfully running the program goes to RBSK and doctors," DPC Anantnag said.

Doctors say clubfoot is apparent at birth. Despite its appearance, it is painless in infants. Eventually, however, clubfoot does cause discomfort and is a noticeable disability.

"If ignored walking will become difficult or impossible, and the longer the condition goes without treatment, the more complicated and expensive correction will become. Persons with untreated clubfoot often experience tremendous ridicule, shaming, and discrimination," Hamid said.