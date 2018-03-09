Day long handicraft awareness camp held at Baramulla

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Handicrafts Department Baramulla Thursday organized a day long awareness camp for artisans of Baramulla District at community centre Pattan.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba was the chief guest on the occasion.
SDM Pattan, Assistant Director Handicrafts Baramulla, Lead Bank Officers, Officers from the J&K Bank and other officers from the Handicrafts Department were also present on the occasion.
During the deliberations, a large number of artisans were made aware about how they can adopt handicrafts as a means of livelihood to earn a decent income.
Speaking with the artisans, Assistant Director Handicrafts called on the artisans to benefit from various state and centrally sponsored schemes.
Assistant Director on the occasion insisted artisans to register themselves with the office of the assistant director handicrafts so as to take the benefit from the various state sponsored schemes.
While interacting with the artisans, he said that the purpose of the holding of the awareness camp was to generate awareness and understanding among the artisan community so that they can come forward and see what is in store for them under various Government Sponsored Schemes.
He said during the year 2017-18, hundreds of artisans were registered in district and scores of cases were forwarded to different banks under micro enterprise scheme.
He further said handicrafts sector is one of important sectors providing employment to a number of sections in the society.
He advised the artisan community to avail all such schemes that have been programmed for their economic betterment.
The artisans of the Baramulla District area demanded opening of more and more training centres in the area.
0 Comment(s)