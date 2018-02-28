About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Day chill returns ahead of wet weather, night temp improves in Kashmir

Agencies

Srinagar

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is expected to hit the region on Thursday, which could result in rain and snow at many places in Kashmir valley, where day temperature has dipped despite the Sun playing hide and seek.

Meanwhile, the night temperature has further improved across the valley and settled several degrees above normal.

However, the people continued to shiver in border town of Kargil, which was the coldest place in the region at minus 7 degree, followed by Leh, where night temperature dipped and settled at minus 5 degree.

A Met department spokesperson said that the weather will remain dry during the next 24 hours in the state.

However, he said a fresh WD, which originated from the Arabian Sea and approaching the region through Afghanistan and Pakistan, is expected to hit the region on Thursday.

