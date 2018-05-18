Day after rifle snatching, cops regulate KU visitors

Students, employees asked to prove identity at varsity entry points
Sajidah YousufSrinagar, May 17:
Policemen deployed outside the main gates of University of Kashmir were seen regulating the visitor rush to varsity on Thursday, a day after the suspected militant recruits overpowered a cop and decamped with his service rifle.
Cops were seen frisking the visitors including students at all gates of the Hazratbal campus of the university here taking them by surprise. Students and varsity employees were granted entry only after checking their identity cards at all the entry gates of the university.
Suhail Rather, a student said earlier entry of vehicles was restricted and only vehicles of students were allowed that too with the permission from Chief Proctor.
“Now students’ entry is being checked as well. Zain-Ul-Abideen Budshah gate was completely closed for vehicular movement and we were asked to show our identity cards. I have never shown my identity card to enter the university,” Suhail said.
He added that the situation seemed to be serious as female students were also stopped and asked to prove their identity.
Saher Nasir Khan, another student of the varsity said that to be on the safer side, it is good for us if frisking is done on daily basis.
“Checking University identity cards is a good step as by doing this only the students of the campus will be present in the varsity,” Saher said.
She said on other days the university witnesses a huge crowd as those not registered in the university usually create a disturbance.
“Chief Proctor, Nasir Iqbal initiated the step of restricted vehicular entry when outsiders used to enter the campus and created a fuss. The step was highly appreciated especially by the girl students of the university,” she said.
A security guard posted at Zain-Ul-Abideen Budshah gate of the campus said people cooperated and everything went smoothly. “It was all a normal course of action for security,” he said, wishing not to be named.
Nasir Iqbal, Chief Proctor Kashmir University, Hazartbal told Rising Kashmir that to ensure foolproof security of the campus, everyone including students and employees have to cooperate as University belongs to the society.
“This is a premier institute and it should be the aim of all to safeguard it from all odds so that the students can have smooth academic activities in the campus,” Nasir said.
He said they had a meeting regarding security measures in KU and the same will be implemented in due course of time.
“We are trying to restrict the entry of non-registered students through different means. We live in a different system otherwise universities are open for everyone,” Nasir added.