Day 9: 8 lakh children administered Measles- Rubella vaccine in JK

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 05:
The state administration has vaccinated around eight lakh children in nine days of school activity under massive measles-rubella campaign, which began last month.
Dr Qazi Haroon, State Immunization Officer, Family Welfare MCH & Immunization said the massive Measles- Rubella vaccination campaign is running successfully across J&K.
“Around 7 lakh 90 thousand children have been vaccinated in 9 days of school activity. Of the total figures 4,30,000 are from Kashmir division and 3,60,000 from Jammu,” he said.
Children of major private schools like Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson, Burn Hall, G.D Goenka Jammu, Oasis School were covered on Friday.
Department’s director Dr Samir Mattoo said he is satisfied over the achievement so far and expressed hope that the coverage will increase in the coming days.
“I appeal people not to pay heed to rumours and get their children Vaccinated,” he said.
The vaccination drive will cover all schools as 80% target children and the rest vaccinated in schools in the first phase while 20% will be covered by outreach and sweep sessions.
Health officials said that Leh district has already completed 80% of the target.
The vaccination drives are held amid rumours being circulated on social media. Haroon said they are countering the rumours and negative propaganda.
A doctor from Budgam district said two days ago they went to a village for the vaccination where they were attacked with sticks and faced abuses by locals. "Now we are accompanying 5-6 people whenever we go for vaccination," he said.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com