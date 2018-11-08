Day 8: Srinagar-Kargil highway continues to remain shut

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The strategic Srinagar-Kargil highway remained shut on Thursday for 8th consecutive day due to heavy snowfall last week.
According to officials, Beacon has pressed its men and machinery into service to make the road motorable.
They said the snow clearance work is likely to be completed by Friday.
The heavy snowfall had forced suspension of traffic on the either sides of the highway.
Around 11 ft snow was accumulated at Zojila pass on the highway.
Reports said large number of light and heavy motor vehicles are stranded on the highway for last one week.
(Representional picture)