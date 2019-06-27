Day 7: Gram Sabhas, awareness campaigns held across central Kashmir

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Saurabh Bhagat hold public interactions, distributes sports kits

The ongoing ‘’Back to Village” programmes Wednesday witnessed massive participation of locals in Gram Sabhas, Women Gram Sabhas, public interactions, sports activities, awareness campaigns and other related activities.

In this regard, Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat, held a public interaction session and listened to the demands and issues raised by the public at Shiekhpora Panchayat Halqa of Budgam.

DC Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar who was also present on the occasion, deliberated upon the activities that were taken in district Budgam under Back to Village Programme and spoke about the potential of the children of Budgam especially in education, sports activities and artistic acumen.

On the occasion, the locals of the Shiekpora and adjoining villages took up various issues including construction of over-bridge on the railway track, irrigation facilities, healthcare centre, adequate portable drinking water, upgradation of primary school, upgradation of transmission lines, conduct of awareness camps, underground drainage system, public park and giving status of Model Village to Sheikhpora.

Heads of different departments also presented their department profiles and deliberated on various state and centrally sponsored schemes for the public welfare and development of village.

Later, Saurav Bhagat inaugurated the cricket match at Shiekpora Stadium and distributed sports kits, revenue extracts, PRCs and Income certificates among scores of beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, in Haripora Haran of Soibugh Block, Director, Command Area, Kashmir Muhammad Harun Malik as visiting officer held public interaction and other mandated activities.

Zahoor Ahmad Magray Personnel Officer, Directorate of School Education visited Gariend Khurudh Panchayat Halqa in Soibugh Block as visiting officer. All 16 Panchayat Halqas were visited today by officers in Soibugh block.

In Pakherpora Block, Visiting officer to Nagbal Yusmarg, Additional Secretary, GAD, Parvaiz Ahmad Raina, Deputy Director School Education, visiting officer Kanidajan, Ashiq Hussain Khanday and Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, Deputy Secretary PHE, I&FC visiting officer Pakharpora interacted with the people and held other activities. In this block, 12 panchayats were visited during the fourth phase of the ongoing Back to Village programme.

During the ongoing fourth phase, 13 panchayats in Budgam, 10 in Ratsun and 7 in Charishareef were also visited by the officers.

In Charisharief Block, the programme was lead by Deputy Secretary, Public Works (R&B), Zahoor Ahmad Raina and Deputy Director Tourism Sarfaraz Ahmad,.

In all the panchayats, sports kits and dustbins were distributed and numerous development projects were also inaugurated.

In Ganderbal, Day 7 of the “Back to Village” program commenced with the inauguration of a sports ground and a cricket match in Halqa Gutli Bagh of the district.

Besides inauguration ADDC Shafqat Iqbal, also officiating as DC Ganderbal, distributed food kits among the locals. On his interaction with people he was apprised about the various issues being faced by them. People also raised many developmental issues which include upgradation of high school for girls, increasing the number of ambulances in PHC, providing quality drinking water, clearing pending wages of MGNREGA labourers etc.

ADDC accompanied by ACD Ganderbal, Mohammad Ashraf, BDO and frontline workers also visited numerous places across the district to address the issues and demands of people.

ADDC also took a review of the functioning of Aanganwadi scheme. He sought information about the incentives received by pregnant ladies, nutrition of adolescents, immunization and various other issues from the ASHA workers.

In Srinagar, the ambitious Back to Village programme Wednesday witnessing large public participation and including a host of activities.

The halqas, where the two-day outreach programme started today, include Lasjan-B of Srinagar block and Theed-B and Faqir Gujree-A of Harwan block.

In each one of these halqas visiting administrators were accompanied by officers from line departments concerned so as to ensure thorough understanding and recording of their developmental concerns among other grievances.

The programme included meetings with the public and field visits which brought to fore genuine developmental concerns of these halqas. Local representatives expressed high hopes of redressal while participating in different activities that made part of the programme.

Concerns recorded at the halqas include among others dilapidated power and water distribution systems, inadequate drainage etc.



The designated administrators of these halqas will again hold meetings and undertake area inspections in the said halqas tomorrow at the end of which they will submit a compiled report of grievances to the DC for their redressal.



