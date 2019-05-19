Day 7: Contractual teachers protest continues

May 19, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

NC Provisional Secy supports call

Demanding continuation of their services, dozens of contractual school teachers’ Saturday continued their protest for the seventh a day here in Pratab Park, Srinagar.

Protesters said that the government has turned deaf ears to fulfill their demands, saying, that they want to join their respective schools instead of protesting in Pratab Park.

They said on one hand government speaks of providing a livelihood to hundreds of unemployed youth while, on the other hand, they compel youth to hit the roads.

Earlier, a protester who was on fast fell unconscious while protesting in the open sky, which worried protestors.

President All Jammu and Kashmir Contractual Teachers, Adil Gulzar said, “Despite our continuous protest government has shown no interest in resolving the issue; we don’t want protest we rather want to go back to schools and teach.”

“Our students have outshines recent exams because of well educated and dedicated contractual teachers,” he further said.

Adding that they have sent a written memorandum to the Governor seeking continuation of their services but there has been no response.

Meanwhile, Provisional secretary JKNC while interacting with the protesters said, “Government should accept the genuine demand of contractual teachers so that they continue their services.”

Terming it unjust he said, “There is already unemployment in Kashmir and in the education sector government has huge recruitment potential. Contractual teachers aNC Provisional Secy supports call re filling the gap; government should continue their services,” he said.