Day 6th: 16TH JKPMMF Tournament continues

SRINAGAR:
In the ongoing 16th J&K Police Martyrs, Memorial Football Tournament 2018, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground in Srinagar today.
The first match was played between Real Kashmir FC “A” V/s J&K Food and Supplies XI which was won by J&K Food and Supplies XI by 5:4 (TIE BREAKER). During the allotted time, both the teams have scored one goal each. From J&K F&/S, Shabeer scored the goal, while as, Mehran Hilal scored the lone goal from Real Kashmir FC. However, the match was decided in tiebreaker and J&K F&S won the match by 5:4. Tanveer Ahmad (goal Keeper) of J&K F&S was declared man of the match for his outstanding performance and accordingly, he was rewarded with cash prize of ₹5000/- and a trophy.The second match was played between J&K Police XI V/s Iqbal Sports Srinagar
