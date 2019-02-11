About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Day 6: Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed

Published at February 11, 2019 09:59 AM 0Comment(s)690views


Day 6: Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for the sixth consecutive day on Monday.

A traffic department official said that even as hectic landslide clearance operation was on in the Ramsoo-Ramban sector, a massive landslide hit the highway at Marog on Sunday, delaying the opening of the highway.

Unless the landslides are cleared, no traffic will be allowed, he added. Over 3,000 vehicles are stranded along the highway for the last six days, creating a crisis of essential supplies in Kashmir Valley and huge rise in airfare.

The highway was closed on last Wednesday following heavy snowfall and landslides hit the road several times.

 

(Representional picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top