Day 6: Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for the sixth consecutive day on Monday.
A traffic department official said that even as hectic landslide clearance operation was on in the Ramsoo-Ramban sector, a massive landslide hit the highway at Marog on Sunday, delaying the opening of the highway.
Unless the landslides are cleared, no traffic will be allowed, he added. Over 3,000 vehicles are stranded along the highway for the last six days, creating a crisis of essential supplies in Kashmir Valley and huge rise in airfare.
The highway was closed on last Wednesday following heavy snowfall and landslides hit the road several times.
