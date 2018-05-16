Day 5:Patients continue to bear brunt of SKIMS doctors’ strike

Crisis deepens as no routine surgery held since May 11
Crisis deepens as no routine surgery held since May 11
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, May 15:
Patients continued to bear the brunt of doctors’ strike at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura on Tuesday as no routine surgery has been held in the past five days derailing the patient care at the institute.
Doctors at the hospital said they had to cancel all the routine surgeries since Friday—the day Resident Doctors Association (RDA) went on an indefinite strike causing crisis at the main referral centre.
“We are only able to conduct emergency surgeries. All the patients in need of routine surgeries were asked to return home while many are admitted. We did not even prepare a roaster for the routine surgeries these days,” they said.
Scores of patients who have been admitted at the facility from different parts of the valley are waiting for the routine surgeries at the hospital, which has overburdened them.
Emergency, casualty, and operation theaters are deserted and there is complete chaos at the hospital following the strike of 550 resident doctors affecting the patient care.
Although the consultant doctors and faculty members are providing consultation to the patients but there is already shortage of manpower as the inflow of patients is high. The strike has affected patient care more than the expected.
“Our own people are suffering. There is no doubt that the residents deserve to be given their share as they work very hard but they think strike is the only way forward. Patients should not suffer at any cost. This is inhumane,” he said.
The institute’s medical oncology department continues to witness chaotic scenes as the department is handled by one faculty member due to the unscheduled delay in the appointments for the past four years.
The worst hit OPDs are endocrinology, cardiology, nephrology, and gastroenterology. At the gastroenterology, there are only two doctors taking care of the outpatient department.
Mohammad Jamal Bhat suffering from stomach ailment came all the way from Kokernag area of South Kashmir and reached the hospital at 9 am but couldn’t get consultation till 3 pm.
President RDA SKIMS, Dr Zubair Ahmad said they have been forced by the government to take the extreme step of boycotting their work.
Director SKIMS Dr Omar Javid Shah said the consultants are doing their job to deliver the best to the patients. “The salary of resident doctors is our priority. Of course, the patient care has been hit. We have taken up the matter with the government in the past also. Let the concerned authorities take a decision,” he said.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com