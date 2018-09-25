About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Day 5: Shutdown continues in Bandipora

Published at September 25, 2018 11:28 AM 0Comment(s)564views


M T Rasool

Bandipora

A complete shutdown is being observed in Bandipora town on fifth consecutive Day to protest the killing of militants in Shokbaba village.

Witnesses said all business establishments are shut while traffic is off the roads in the town.

Traders today morning staged a protest when a family of one the deceased militants from Kulgam reached Bandipora, seeking the body of their militant son.

Representatives of Traders Federation Bandipora along with the family of Kulgam militant met Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahid Chowdery, seeking body of the slain militant.


On Friday five Pakistani militants were killed in an encounter with forces at Shokbaba in Bandipora district.

Earlier, Hizbul Mujahideen had claimed that the slain militants were local militants hailing from Kupwara, Kangan, Kulgam, Bandipora.

