Day 5: Shutdown continues against civilian killings in Pulwama

Published at December 19, 2018


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

A shutdown is being observed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district for fifth consecutive day on Wednesday against civilian and militant killings.

All shops, business establishments are closed, while public transport is also off roads in the town.

The shutdown call was given by various civil society groups and traders’ federation Pulwama.

The traders’ federation told Rising Kashmir that the shutdown will be observed till Friday.

“A peaceful protest rally will also be carried out on Friday,” the federation members said.

On Saturday seven civilians were killed and over 30 others injured in forces action during clashes near gunfight site at Sirnoo area of Pulwama. Three militants and an Army man were also killed in the gunfight. 

